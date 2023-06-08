Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Family offices: paying more than you think, actually

by Zeno Toulon
8 June 2023
3 minute read
Family offices: paying more than you think, actually

If you thought working for a family office would mean a pay cut, you would be right.

But the pay cut might not be as bad as you think. A report from Agreus, the agency specializing in family office recruitment, has lifted curtain on some of the figures behind pay in the business – which is often, by its very nature, secretive and personal.

We took Agreus’ data to create predicted averages for 15 different roles in a family office, from personal assistants to chief executives – and the results were mostly to be expected. Although Agreus didn’t break down seniority, pay in family offices generally matches mid-career banking in similar roles.

It’s worth noting, however, that banks and family offices rarely have completely overlapping roles, and the remit of responsibilities at a family office can be a lot broader and informal than at an investment bank. It’s also worth noting that figures below are only salaries, and do not include bonuses (which, like in investment banks, are weighted heavier towards senior figures).

To give an easy example, no one in a bank’s compliance department could reasonably be expected to advise someone through a divorce, or to procure citizenship for a foreign mistress who has been impregnated by an industrial scion. At a family office, a general counsel would likely be expected to (at least) participate in such a conversation.

With that caveat, comparing Agreus’ results with our own compensation report shows some stark geographical discrepancies, demonstrating the different priorities that family offices in different regions of the world have. Accountants in notoriously high-tax Europe, for example, are much better paid than the notoriously low-tax Middle East.

Generally, however, the United States provides the highest compensation to family office staff, especially for finance professionals including chief investment and financial officers, investment managers, and investment analysts. It also, curiously, pays personal assistants the most.

Europe has the most “democratic” pay structure, with the lowest paid person in the family office (the operations manager) earning 19% of the highest paid person (the chief operations officer). The Middle East had the least “democratic” breakdown, with accountants, on average, earning only 12% of what chief executive officers earn.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • SY
    SY2023
    21 June 2023

    Based on my experience, an Internal Audit Heads/Director in Dubai in 2017 gets $230-250k (in real terms) plus 2-3 month worth of annual bonus. In Bahrain, 2015 - $155k (in real terms) plus an annual bonus, typically 1-2 monthly salary. I also think COO/CIO figs for Middle East here are too low.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think
Pay

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Jefferies might be on track for its worst pay day in five years
Pay

Jefferies might be on track for its worst pay day in five years

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Women CAN outearn men in finance. But only after 50
Pay

Women CAN outearn men in finance. But only after 50

26 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Singapore's 23-year-old bankers could be better off in Hong Kong
Pay

Singapore's 23-year-old bankers could be better off in Hong Kong

7 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.