Technology

Hedge fund Point72 hired Jefferies' CTO

by Alex McMurray
8 June 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund Point72 hired Jefferies' CTO

Multistrategy hedge funds are hiring in a big way this year and Point72, the hedge fund of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, is no different. It's not about portfolio managers though: Point72's latest addition is a new chief information security officer (CISO): Ramin Safai. 

Safai joined this month from Jefferies, where he was both CISO and CTO. He spent 12 years at Jefferies, joining as a managing director and chief information security officer in 2011, before also being promoted to CTO in 2015.

Safai has been in investment banking for the bulk of his career, starting at Credit Suisse in 1999. He was a VP at Lehman Brothers for five and a half years, as head of identity management, then a director of information security at Barclays for four. He also claims to have worked at JPMorgan.

Point72 appears to have been operating without a chief information security officer for almost a year. The previous CISO was John Terill, who curiously joined from Fox News and left in July 2022. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Alex McMurray Editor
