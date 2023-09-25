Discover your dream Career
Blackstone's new Frankfurt office is now open

by Zeno Toulon
25 September 2023
3 minute read
Blackstone's new Frankfurt office is now open

Blackstone has “officially” opened its new Frankfurt office. The opening party, attended by  Steve Schwarzman, was last week. 

Although Blackstone only just officially opened its new office in Frankfurt, it's been in Germany for a while. They include  Jurij Puth, who joined Blackstone Credit in 2006 in London, but who moved to Frankfurt in 2021 and is now its head of European origination private credit. Robert Wieber, formerly of investment fund Hayfin Capital Management (and Citi before that), has also been in Frankfurt for Blackstone Credit since 2021, first as a principal, and now as an MD.

Others have joined more recently. Kristin Risthuas, a VP with the firm, arrived Robus Capital, the asset manager, earlier this year. She’s also with Blackstone Credit.

It’s worth pointing out that not Blackstone has a German presence beyond just its new Frankfurt office. On the German Bundesanzeiger, the state-run gazette that provides (among other things) company filing updates, there are four companies seemingly associated with Blackstone: one in Frankfurt, one in Hamelin, and two in Mannheim.

Blackstone’s Paris office, which acts as something of a de-facto European capital for the firm, was founded in 2009 and headed up initially by Jean-Michel Steg, former head of Citigroup France (and current popular history writer).

The firm has been expanding in Europe beyond just where its offices are located, however. It began hiring graduates on the continent just last year, one of the only private equity firms that runs a graduate program. It’s gotten more competitive in recent years, somehow, and has an acceptance rate of some 0.25%.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
