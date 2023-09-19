Grab engineer that quit for Goldman Sachs joins another fintech

Some banking technologists leave to join fintech, some fintech engineers quit for the big banks. Rarely does someone quit a fintech for a bank and then go back to fintech. This is the case for Parijat Purohit, formerly a Goldman Sachs executive director who's just joined South Korean eCommerce firm Coupang as a staff engineer.

Purhoit started his career as a graduate software engineer at Visa after studying at Karnataka National Institute of Technology. He professes himself to be a self-taught software engineer.

After two years at Visa in India, Purhoit quit to join Grab in Singapore, where he focused on API integration. He was there just under two years before Goldman Sachs snapped him up in an executive director role, doing in four years what takes others a much longer time.

In his three and a half years at Goldman, Purhoit's key achievement was building a "horizontally scalable and highly available Margin platform" for risk evaluation across different business sectors. He says his designs were aimed to be "future-proof."

His new employer, Coupang, is known to be a very high paying firm. Levels.fyi has its senior engineers as the fourth highest paid in the world, earning $490k on average. Purhoit joins the level above that, as a staff software engineer.

