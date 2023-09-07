Discover your dream Career
You could quit banking and earn $278k writing about yogurt

by Sarah Butcher
7 September 2023
You could quit banking and earn $278k writing about yogurt

If you want to leave banking and yet still earn a comfortable six-figure salary, there's not just UPS delivery driving, or expert witness contracts. 

It turns out that you could also be writing about yogurt. 

Sharped eyed people on Xwitter have noticed that Chobani, a New York-based manufacturer of Greek yoghurt, has been advertising a job for an executive writer that pays between $175k and $278k.

An ability to produce financial models isn't a prerequisite for the role, which instead specifies a background in journalist, politics, or the food industry. However, given that the successful applicant will be working closely with Chobani's CEO and developing a 'messaging strategy', there may be overlaps.

Unfortunately, the $278k job was so popular that it's already been filled. It is, however, another timely reminder that financial services jobs are not the only way to make six figures. 

Chobani prides itself on wellness, integrity and authenticity. Last year it increased its minimum wage to $18.

 

 

Photo by Jainath Ponnala on Unsplash

