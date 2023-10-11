Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs loses top Frankfurt MD to JPMorgan

by Zeno Toulon
11 October 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs loses top Frankfurt MD to JPMorgan

If you’ve ever been worried and thought that your ability to retain top bankers in Frankfurt was below par, then spare a thought for Goldman Sachs - they’ve lost an MD to JPMorgan.

The MD in question is Philipp de la Chevallerie. De la Chevallerie, who spent over 15 years with Goldman, was head of the bank’s European head of chemicals and natural resources coverage, and has been in Frankfurt since 2015. He was also part of Goldman’s 2020 class of MDs. He remains in Frankfurt for JPMorgan.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan rank 1st and 4th respectively for overall investment banking fees in Germany, as per the table from Dealogic below. Goldman Sachs has a significantly stronger M&A presence in Germany than JPMorgan, with $105m in revenue in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $57m for JPMorgan. This is in contrast to the $60m and $65m each bank had in the first nine months of 2022, respectively.

Goldman Sachs bankers in Germany have made a habit of leaving for JPMorgan in recent years. JPM’s leadership team in the city (and region) is full of them, from Patrik Czornik who joined back in 2019 to head up German M&A, to Thorsten Zahn who joined in 2021 to head up ECM in the country.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
My investment banking mentor was a sociopath

My investment banking mentor was a sociopath

C++ is removing a Java feature that nobody knew it had

C++ is removing a Java feature that nobody knew it had

Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech startup

Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech startup

The HireVue questions European banks are asking worldwide

The HireVue questions European banks are asking worldwide

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers
Financial

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers

3 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone
Financial

Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

2 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Apollo plans to pay its partners in a more volatile way. Barclays not cutting much in Asia after all
Financial

Morning Coffee: Apollo plans to pay its partners in a more volatile way. Barclays not cutting much in Asia after all

2 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Private credit fund paying $713k average is hiring hundreds
Financial

Private credit fund paying $713k average is hiring hundreds

1 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.