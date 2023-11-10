Goldman Sachs' new MDs include this cluster of technologists

There's a new gaggle of MDs at Goldman. Its annual managing director call-up has seen a number of quants and technologists make the big step, but there's one area in particular which got a more than fair share of the promotions. Head of Texas engineering Ramanathan Narayanan welcomed seven new Texan technologists to the MD rung from a variety of business areas.

Mary LeDonne Bank, the freshest of the seven faces, has only been at the bank for over two years. She currently serves as head of organizational development and chief of staff for Texas engineering. Another relatively recent joiner is Ramikrishnan Rajamony; the former IBM distinguished engineer has spent four years at Goldman working on "data problems with governance, quality, and timeliness."

At the opposite end of the spectrum is Michael Becker, who's been at Goldman Sachs over 24 years. He's currently global head of directory services in the bank's identity and access management team. Another Goldman veteran turning to an MD in Texas is Zachary Fernandez; the former electrician has been at the bank 13 and a half years, and is currently a technology fellow.

Goldman's quant strats have also gotten some love. Joshua Dezube, head of private credit strats for the asset management team, got the call up after 14 years as a VP. Fei Luo, a former MD at Fountainhead Capital, is also a new MD; he runs the Dallas office's risk strat team.

The final new Texas MD is Abhishek Rai, who has spent eight years at Goldman working in global investment research technology.

Goldman Sachs isn't the only bank doing things bigger in Texas. JPMorgan chief information officer Lori Beer previously said at a Texas event that the bank was "definitely still hiring" as it stated intentions to bring in around 2000 engineers. When it comes to hiring, JPMorgan is still on the front foot; it has 160 open software engineering jobs in Texas, compared to Goldman's 15.

