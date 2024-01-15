Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

The highest paying M&A jobs in London

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
2 minute read
The highest paying M&A jobs in London

If you’re wondering where the best M&A seats in the world (well, in London at least) are, you might not have to look any further than the boutique bank of choice for sleep deprivation – Centerview Partners.

Centerview, which recently published accounts for its London subsidiary, has two registered entities with the UK government – a limited company (LTD) and a limited liability partnership (LLP). The LLP, which would break down pay for the boutique’s highest earning staff in the partnership, has yet to post accounts for the period ending the 31st of March 2023. The LTD, however, has posted its own.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The headline figure is, without a doubt, the massive amount of money that Centerview pays people in the limited company – and how much more it paid them last year than in the year before. In the year ending March 2023, average pay per head there doubled from £185k ($235k) to £413k ($526k). Headcount only marginally increased, from 46 to 53, in the same period.

Pay, curiously, increased a lot more than the topline figures would suggest it could. Turnover for the LTD only increased from £68m ($87m) to £75m ($97m), whilst operating profit decreased, from £55m ($70m) to £46m ($58m). That being said, the steep wage bill increase might make up the majority of that fall.

Centerview is one of the best places to be in the industry at the moment. The boutique took a pretty significant (and definitely disproportional, given its size) share of 2023’s M&A revenue, beating out much bigger players including Citi, UBS, and Barclays. It was also the only major M&A player to actually increase its revenue in 2023 vs 2022, by 12%, whilst rivals saw falls of up to 45%.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Morgan Stanley
FIX Onboarding Integrator, Associate - Technology
Morgan Stanley
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
App Marketing Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
API Developer
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Head of Banking Solutions
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Business Analyst - Insurance
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Specialized Group
Transaction Banking Sales VP
Specialized Group
Tokyo, Japan
Top Articles
JPMorgan, BofA and the treasure hunt for "shiny objects" in AI

JPMorgan, BofA and the treasure hunt for "shiny objects" in AI

Did shamed Morgan Stanley MD Pawan Passi earn over $2.5m a year in bonuses? 🤔

Did shamed Morgan Stanley MD Pawan Passi earn over $2.5m a year in bonuses? 🤔

There are 79% fewer banking jobs in London since Brexit

There are 79% fewer banking jobs in London since Brexit

Citi MD who spent five years planning his exit is living his best life

Citi MD who spent five years planning his exit is living his best life

The highest paying M&A jobs in London

The highest paying M&A jobs in London

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bonuses disappoint as Goldman and JPMorgan prepare to announce. Ex-Credit Suisse banker owes fortuitous exit to wife
Pay

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley bonuses disappoint as Goldman and JPMorgan prepare to announce. Ex-Credit Suisse banker owes fortuitous exit to wife

15 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay
Pay

Hedge fund Capula more than tripled its profit, nearly doubled its pay

10 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund employees' bonus optimism is... Extreme
Pay

Hedge fund employees' bonus optimism is... Extreme

8 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation
Pay

The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

22 Dec 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.