Morgan Stanley poached Goldman Sachs' head of M&A strats to build a team

As we have noted here before, Goldman Sachs' strats team was the original and the best. Rival banks have since developed strats teams of their very own, but now Morgan Stanley has gone back to the source and extracted Goldman Sachs' chief M&A strat for its own.

Nicholas Ginsberg announced last week that he's leaving his job as Goldman's New York-based 'head strategist M&A and financial sponsors banking' for Morgan Stanley, where he says he'll be "building" a strats team within the debt capital markets (DCM) group. This presumably means hiring.

Ginsberg spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was a vice president upon leaving. It's not clear whether he will also be a VP at Morgan Stanley. At Goldman, he appears to have been best known for working all night and then falling asleep on a call.

At Morgan Stanley, Ginsberg says he will be "designing a new suite of quantitative modeling, client analytics, LLMs, machine learning, automation," among other things not yet specified. He was presumably actively looking for a new job as he has an entire web page devoted to his resume, where he declares his "passion" for the "intersection between technology and finance--how we can use AI, machine learning, and data science to help make both bankers and clients smarter and more effective."

As we reported earlier, both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are reported to be looking at use cases for AI that might eliminate two thirds of their investment banking analyst classes. Ginsberg is likely at the intersection of this endeavor.

