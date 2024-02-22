Starling Bank hires new chief risk officer from HSBC

Following Anne Boden's departure from Starling Bank in June, the London-based digibank has spent the last eight months with an interim CEO in John Mountain. That hasn't stopped it making changes at an executive level, and its most recent hire is a risk executive from HSBC.

Cyrille Salle de Chou joined Starling Bank last week as its chief risk officer (CRO). He spent the last seven years at HSBC in multiple chief risk officer roles; first he was CRO for the European retail bank and wealth management divisions, but spent the bulk of his tenure as CRO of wealth and personal banking for HSBC UK. Prior to that, he had a seven-month stint as CRO of then-leading peer-to-peer lender RateSetter, and a seven-year stint as a credit risk director at Lloyds Banking Group.

Bernadette Smith, who joined the fintech in June 2022, was made deputy CRO in December. She was most recently director of financial crime risk and MLRO.

Elsewhere, Starling has been adding executives to Engine, its SaaS cloud native banking product. In January, Starling chief product officer Tom Beresford was made CTO of Engine, backed by his deputy Jaco Engelbrecht. Business manager Becci Freeman was also made Engine's chief of staff.

