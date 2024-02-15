UBS's 177 new managing directors contain few people from Credit Suisse

UBS's lucky new managing directors were informed of their promotions last week, but the Swiss bank has only just made the full list of the 177 fortunate people publicly available. We've listed them all below, along with their locations and job titles, where possible.

Following complaints from UBS people that Credit Suisse incomers were favoured in some departments, the list suggests that on the whole, this wasn't the case. By our reckoning, only around 30 of the new managing directors, or 17% of the total, came from Credit Suisse in last year's merger. Many more have, however, worked for Credit Suisse at some point in their careers.

Even without the addition of 40,000 new people from Credit Suisse, 177 people is a small MD class. In 2021, UBS promoted 208 managing directors. In 2022, it promoted 183.

UBS insiders say the absence of ex-Credit Suisse people among the new MDs is a reflection of the fact that very few Credit Suisse directors moved across.

The Credit Suisse people who were promoted are mostly in the US. They include: Adam Baer in technology M&A; Angelica Nikolausson in ESG financing; Furhaan Khan in internet investment banking; and Michael D'Onofrio in financial sponsors leveraged finance.

There's a notable absence of Credit Suisse promotions in the markets business. However, NY-based emerging markets trader Joseph Cohen is on the list, as is Octávio Bernardes in LatAm derivatives trading and Weigang Yuan, Credit Suisse's former global co-head of structured rates trading.

The paucity of people making MD at UBS this year follows a bonus round tinged with disappointment and cuts to managing directors in the investment bank in late January.

Ada Wat, ECM Hong Kong, UBS

Adam Baer, tech M&A, New York, Credit Suisse

Alex Jeeves, IBD, London, UBS

Alex Knights, wealth management, Singapore, UBS

Alex Mitchell, risk, London, UBS

Alexander Stiehler, wealth management, Switz, UBS

Ali Sanai, hedge fund rates sales, London, UBS

Aliza Schwartz, risk, America, UBS

Allan George, wealth management, Switzerland, UBS

Allyson Gordon, equity research, New York, UBS

Andi Springhetti, chief digital and information officer, UBS

Andreas Luginbuehl, EMEA chief of staff, UBS

Andrew Moore

Andy Andreo, family office, America, UBS

Angelica Nikolausson, ESG financing, America, Credit Suisse

Anish Pasari, investment management, New York, Credit Suisse

Anthony Donatelli, philanthropy services, London, UBS

Arik Yamen, digital platforms, New York, UBS

Benjamin Edenharder, tech banking, Frankfurt, UBS

Bernard Paret, New York

Birgit Nitschmann, risk, Switzerland, UBS

Bob Siegel, executive services, UBS

Boriana Iordanova

Brendan Collins

Brennan Hawken, equity analyst, New York, UBS

Bryan Farris, leveraged finance, New York, UBS

Bryant Morse, business consulting, New York, UBS

Carolina Bocchini, investor relations, Luxembourg, Credit Suisse

Caroline Hall, legal, UBS, London

Caroline Li, research, Shanghai, UBS

Chris Stevenson, engineering, London, UBS

Chris Wasmer, private banking, Switzerland, Credit Suisse

Chris Wong, portfolio advisory, Singapore, UBS

Christian Ball, wealth management, Frankfurt, UBS

Christian James, quant, London, UBS

Christina Capo, regulatory reporting, Carolina. Credit Suisse

Christine Banaszak, sustainable investing, Chicago. UBS

Christoph Speth, regulatory affairs, Switz, UBS

Christopher Kempton, wealth management, Zurich, Credit Suisse

Christopher Marsicano, wealth management, New York, UBS

Cindy Chen, Asia, UBS

Cindy Peng, head of finance, Asia UBS

Claire Evans, asset management, London, UBS

Coskun Yucekok, wealth management, Zurich, UBS

Cyril Zastawnik, wealth management, France, UBS

Dan Chan, risk, London, UBS

Daniel Chantler, linear trading, non-core, UBS

Daniel Parra Martinez

Danny Mills, infrastructure, Americas. UBS

David Blank, wealth management, UBS

David Rabinowitz, direct execution, Asia. UBS

David Walczak, asset management, UBS

Debra Tay, wealth management, Singapore, UBS

Deepa Viswanathan, reporting and analytics, India, UBS

Diana Lu, prime, APAC, UBS

Elaine Hyland, litigation, EMEA, Credit Suisse

Elizabeth Lipa, KYC, London. UBS

Elizabeth Siu, operations, Asia, UBS

Ellis Eckland, asset management, US, UBS

Emilia Moseley, sales, global markets, London, UBS

Eren Tiryakioglu, M&A, US, Credit Suisse Fabrice Biaggi, private banking, Switz, UBS

Francesco Palaia, wealth management, UBS

Frank Geary, metals and mining, London, UBS

Frederik Zumbühl, wealth, UAE, UBS

Furhaan Khan, head of internet banking, America, Credit Suisse

Gabriele Schabus, compliance, Zurich, Credit Suisse

Gay Pinto, testing, US, UBS

Gokhan Buyuksarac, EMEA STIR trading, UBS, London

Gregor Kuglitsch, equity analyst, London, UBS

Greig Saunders, technology, London, UBS

Han Ping Lee, banking, Malaysia, Credit Suisse

Hannah Dent, equities, London, UBS

Hannes Hütt, quant, Zurich, UBS

Hannes Lukas Zweifel, trading, Zurich, UBS

Heather Kuttler Gallagher, COO, US, Credit Suisse

Helen Ollivro, private clients, London, UBS

Hiram Chiu, capital management, London, UBS

Ignacio de Oleza, investment banking, Madrid. UBS

Ingmar Schustereder, risk, Zurich, UBS

Jack Harper, UK, UBS

James Arnold, strategic insight, London, UBS

James Donovan, investment banking. London, UBS

James Tuckett, wealth management, Switz, UBS

Jann Lyss, head of real estate, Credit Suisse

Jasmine Koh, advisory sales, Singapore, UBS

Jeevan Dalvi, Swiss Universal bank, India, Credit Suisse

Jennifer Choi, equity linked, Asia, UBS

Jinal Haria, derivatives trading, London, UBS

John Talbott, TMT research, Credit Suisse

John Timms, investment bank, Hong Kong, UBS

Jorge Bonetti, financial sponsors, UBS, New York

Jörn Iffert, equity research, Switzerland. UBS

Josef Risi, investment management, Switzerland, UBS

Joseph Cohen, emerging markets, New York, Credit Suisse

Josie Liao, alternative investments, London, UBS

Julian Gould, New York, UBS

Jürg Baur, technology, Zurich, UBS

Jyothi Bathula, Credit Suisse

Karen Friefeld, regulatory affairs, London, UBS

Katazina Karneckaja, client lifecycle management, New York, UBS

Katerina Sommer

Katie Kwan

Keats Sexton, aerospace and defence banking, New York, UBS

Keith Koval, cybersecurity, US, UBS

Keith Yong, operations, APAC, UBS

Kelvin Quek

Kenneth Ho, head of structured lending, Hong Kong, UBS

László Nimród Vulkán, risk, Switzerland, UBS

Lisa Zeiher, internal communications, UBS

Marco Zaccari

Marcus Kwong, head of sales trading, Asia, UBS

Mark Paski, equity trading, New York, UBS,

Mark Rütimann, wealth management, Switzerland, Credit Suisse

Mark Threadgold, UK tech risk, London, UBS

Martin Lewis, technology, London, UBS

Matteo Franceschini, weath management, Zurich, UBS

Mel Smith, financing, Americas, UBS

Meric Topbas, head of structuring, US, Credit Suisse

Michael D'Onofrio, financial sponsors leveraged finance, US, Credit Suisse

Michel Neuhaus, AI and data analytics, Switzerland, UBS

Misa Kawahito, UBS

Natali Grob-Berger

Neil Yiu, wealth management, APAC, UBS

Nikolai Borodavkin, finance, Switzerland, UBS

Noriko Utzig, operations, global markets, US, UBS

Octávio Bernardes, Latam derivatives, Credit Suisse

Pansy Li

Patrizia Noe, asset management, Italy, Credit Suisse

Paul Neumann, DCM, Australasia, UBS

Peter Yang, Singapore, UBS

Philip Pellegrino, wealth, US. UBS

Philipp Flockermann, central risk office. Zurich, Credit Suisse

Philipp Schweizer, wealth, Zurich, UBS

Philipp von Pückler, treasury risk control, Italy, Credit Suisse

Philippe Hatzopoulos, private banking, Zurich, Credit Suisse

Rafael Baleotti, consumer and retail banking, Brazil, UBS

Raffaele Di Giulio, wealth, Zurich, UBS

Ranju Parambi, head of banking, Indonesia, UBS

Rebecca Fitzpatrick, IB booking models, UBS

Remo Pfister, legal, UBS

Renato Zanella, accounting, UBS

Richa Singh, equities, London, UBS

Robin Wasser, real estate banking, Switzerland, Credit Suisse

Ross Fowler, head of North American power and utilities banking, UBS

Ross Wyse, private funds group, UBS

Russell Bowler, head of financial trading, UBS

Sainica Sivadasan, regulatory change, London, UBS

Sam Frampton, investment bank risk control, London, UBS

Sarah Payne, philanthropy, London, UBS

Sawan Kumar, financial sponsor coverage, UBS

Sebastian Nakab, real estate banking, US, UBS

Shantanu Khare, equity derivatives trading, US, UBS

Shweta Jain, risk governance, UBS

Simon Toros, wealth management, UBS

Solange Srour, economist, Brazil, Credit Suisse

Sophie Thieux-Billiard, marketing, London, UBS

Tao Lan, UBS

Thomas Schuler, risk, Zurich, UBS

Till Zuhlsdorff, DCM, London, UBS

Tim Gorlé, wealth, Poland, UBS

Tobias Annasohn, wealth, Switzerland, UBS

Tobias Jeltsch, technology, Switzerland, UBS

Tyler Hastings, wealth, US, UBS

Ulrich Bolliger, corporate lending, US, UBS

Verena Kaiser, wealth, Switzerland, UBS

Verrine Hsu, asset management, Asia, UBS

Vincent Duval, asset management, Switzerland, UBS

Vishal Goyal, research, India, UBS

Vivian Lee, sales, Hong Kong, UBS

Weigang Yuan, global co-head of structured rates trading, New York, Credit Suisse

Wisam Alfreihi, head of investment banking Saudi Arabia, Credit Suisse

Yemi Aguda, asset management, Zurich, UBS

Yves Bogni, asset management, Zurich, UBS

Yves Müller, wealth management, Zurich, UBS

Zara Culican, financial crime, UBS, London

Zoe Hart, asset management, UBS, London

