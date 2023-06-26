Discover your dream Career
Another Credit Suisse risk bigshot leaves for a hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
26 June 2023
The UBS-Credit Suisse merger might have become a legal reality, but that doesn’t mean there aren't leaving while they wait to find out whether they're actually wanted in the new world. The latest spate of exits from the Swiss giant are in risk.

Nancy Licul joins Citadel, Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, to be its global head of operational risk. Licul spent four years at Credit Suisse as an MD, and most recently the group’s head of non-financial risk. She was with Goldman Sachs before that, where she was made an MD in the class of 2018. She’s based in New York.

Licul hasn’t been the only one of Credit Suisse’s risk professionals interested in moving to a hedge fund. We covered Jon Antonakakis, the bank’s former global head of market risk for ECM, equities, and systematic strategies leaving last week – he joined Brevan Howard.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
