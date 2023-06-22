Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

by Sarah Butcher
22 June 2023
2 minute read
One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

Dan Shatz, one of the top credit portfolio managers at Citadel's New York office, has left the fund. He's joining the British hedge fund Marshall Wace.

Shatz joined Citadel in June 2020 after an 11-year career in credit trading at JPMorgan. He co-founded his own fund, Column Park Asset Management, but left for Citadel six years later. Michael Gorun, his colleague at Column Park, joined at the same time. Both men worked in the global credit business at Citadel, run by Pablo Salame, the former co-head of securities at Goldman Sachs. 

Marshall Wace was founded in 1997 by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace and historically focused on long/short equity. Bloomberg reported last week that the fund has begun levying a 0.75% “compensation surcharge” to pay its staff. Marshall said at the time that the multistrategy firms [eg. Citadel] are "driving a bidding war for talent,” and that somewhere like Marshall Wace is a better place to work.

“Their modus operandi is transactional, associated with high employee turnover, and is a complete antithesis to the culture of Marshall Wace," said Marshall, of multistrategy funds. By comparison, he said Marshall Wace is,"characterized by long-employment duration and a highly collegiate environment."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship
Financial

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank
Financial

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe
Financial

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.