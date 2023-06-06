Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Eisler Capital is still gobbling up bank traders

by Zeno Toulon
6 June 2023
2 minute read
Eisler Capital is still gobbling up bank traders

Eisler Capital is still adding to its team.

A new addition this month is Hersh Patel. He was an emerging markets trader at Bank of America for eight years (and Barclays for nine before that) before joining Eisler. He’ll be a portfolio manager for the fund, based in London.

Eisler is a bit of an enigma. A lot of top hedge funds have been attracting top bank traders this year, but few have been as prominent as Eisler (and BlueCrest, although that isn’t really a hedge fund) – the sums being offered to new PMs at the fund have been described as “lottery wins” and “ridiculous amounts of money.” The downside seems to be typical for a hedge fund – huge expectations, and a low threshold for failure.

We’ve been following its big hires for a while. It’s been picking up Goldman partners and quants, and traders from Morgan Stanley, Nomura, AXA, Tudor, JPMorgan, Qube, and others. It might help that founder Edward Eisler is himself a former partner at Goldman.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Quantitative Trader/PM
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Global Macro Quantitative Researcher
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
Quant Dev/Analyst-hedge fund
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship
Financial

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank
Financial

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe
Financial

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.