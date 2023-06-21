Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

by Zeno Toulon
21 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman’s love of meditation is being passed on to the next generation

You might not know this, but if there’s one bank that loves meditation, it’s Goldman Sachs.

Goldman is a proponent of “mindfulness”, the term preferred in the bank’s official literature, and it is introducing the concept to its interns. 

Goldman’s EMEA interns, based in London, were led through a “mindfulness meditation session” this week by the bank’s “wellness team”, led by Silvia Impellizzeri, the region’s head of experienced strats & engineer recruitment in global markets. On social media, Impellizzeri described the “palpable buzz” around the room.

It’s not just the interns, either. Last year’s future leaders conference – an event hosted for junior members of the firm’s asset management division – featured a talk from Romain Duvergé on mindfulness. Duvergé, who has now left Goldman, has for some time been a practitioner of “Primordial Sound Meditation”. He is even certified to teach it by Chopra.

Goldman Sachs itself organized and run meditation sessions in New York for aspiring youngsters, led by Sarah Wood, who was then an analyst and has since left the firm to join “Upstream”, an app which organizes “decentralized autonomous organizations”, more succinctly known as DAOs. She’s also given a TEDx talk, naturally.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ashes Sitoula on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Goodman Masson
IT Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship
Financial

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank
Financial

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe
Financial

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.