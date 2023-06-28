Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

by Zeno Toulon
28 June 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Pretty much every bank offers a dinner allowance – basically a subsidy for the cost of your (ordered in) dinner on days you have to stay in the office past a certain time (usually around 8pm) to work. We’ve yet to find a bank which doesn’t actually offer this little (but well-appreciated) perk – but which bank is most generous? And which is stingiest?

Well, courtesy of Instagram meme age ibd_memes, we might have an answer. The page ran a salary survey for London-based investment bankers, which included a question about exactly that.

The most generous banks surveyed were Commerzbank and Harris Williams, the American boutique, which both offered a £40 subsidy for dinner. The least generous bank surveyed was Deutsche Bank (who refused to comment on the article), which apparently offers an allowance of just £19.

Aside from those three, all banks fell into the £20-£30 range, with no particular pattern emerging - Barclays, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman all offered £25, for instance. Some boutiques were more generous, such as PJT and PWP, which both offered £28 subsidies, whilst some were not, such as Rothschild and Lazard, which both offered £20.

That might not seem like a huge difference in the grand scheme of things, but it really is. Bankers are regularly working into the evening, especially in investment banking, and it can be pretty safely assumed that the dinner allowance will be taken up on. 260 workdays in a year could mean over £10,000 claimed for just one banker’s dinner allowance (assuming Commerzbank-levels of generosity). Banks also have special lunch and dinner allowances for weekends.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Here’s the full table (you can click “subsidy” to sort it from highest to lowest):

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Kirsty TG on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Mayford James
Senior Project Manager/Business Analyst - Asset Manager (12 month FTC)
Mayford James
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Analyst/Associate - M&A - Infrastructure - Leading Investment Bank
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship
Financial

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank
Financial

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe
Financial

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.