Morgan Stanley’s APAC chief of ECM hasn’t retired after all

by Zeno Toulon
7 June 2023
Morgan Stanley’s APAC chief of ECM hasn’t retired after all

It’s easy to find quotes on the internet about how retirement is just the beginning of a new adventure in life or just another chapter in your story, but there are some people who are walking proof of that.

Such as Magnus Andersson, Morgan Stanley’s (former) co-head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM) in EMEA. Andersson was reported by a number of outlets to have retired earlier this year after 15 years with the bank, but it seems he had other plans.

Andersson announced last week on social media that he would be joining Pacific Century Group, the private investment fund, as an executive director. He’ll continue to be based in Hong Kong – the city he moved to for Morgan Stanley from London.

Pacific Century Group, which was founded in 1993, invests in Asian technology, media, telecommunications, financial services, and property opportunities. It was founded by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

