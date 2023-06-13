Discover your dream Career
Financial

Top European equities guy leaves to hawk office space

by Zeno Toulon
13 June 2023
2 minute read
Top European equities guy leaves to hawk office space

Some people retire and go fishing.

Others don’t retire at all, but instead take softball jobs to keep their minds active. Your options when you’re a top person in your bank’s sales and trading department are a bit different. We’ve spotted one such person making the transition.

That person, Richard Manning, spent 18 years with Bank of American Merrill Lynch. He was with the European equity sales team the entire time across both London and New York. When he left the bank in May, Manning was an MD and head of the team.

He joins IWG, formerly (and still usually) known as Regus, the office space provider, today. He’ll be the group’s head of investor relations, based in London.

Investor relations is a common career path for both equity researchers and sales people (such as Manning) – likely due to much more tolerable working hours, our salary and bonus survey suggests.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
