BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

The way people interface with technology is growing increasingly important in 2023. As UI and UX jobs become more prevalent in banks and hedge funds, companies are also casting an eye on CX - customer experience. One of the biggest tech companies is doing so by poaching a senior banking technologist from Singapore.

After over 15 years as a senior manager in finance, Zhong Xin Goo has jumped ship to big tech. He worked at a variety of investment banks in that time, including Credit Suisse and, most recently, BofA. Goo is joining Cisco as a director and country leader for CX in Singapore.

At BofA, Goo was head of network program management. At Credit Suisse, he was a program manager for software defined wide area networks and global service manager for wide area networks in general. Prior to that, he was also APAC head of network operations for the Swiss bank.

He's not the only member of Cisco's CX team with a financial services background. Fiorelle Amore who joined last June was APAC head of third party risk management at Goldman Sachs, while directer Cahyadi Gunawan was an infrastructure engineer at Citi.

Cisco, which was once the most valuable company on earth, made negative headlines at the end of last year as it cut 5% of its workforce, equating to around 4100 employees. While initially appearing very bad, several other tech firms, including Microsoft and Google, have announced layoffs of equal or greater numbers. Bank of America meanwhile has also seen a number of senior employees leave, though Goo is one of the most senior to do so in Singapore.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)