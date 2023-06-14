Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

by Zeno Toulon
14 June 2023
2 minute read
Traders want Asia, but not Hong Kong or Singapore

Asia might be the most in-demand market for an expanding trader’s footprint, but it’s not the traditional cities or countries in the region.

Rather, a report from market intelligence firm Acuiti has found that Taiwan is the most popular new jurisdiction for traders.

Hong Kong was the strongest performing “traditional” new opportunity, coming third, whilst Singapore came fifth. Acuiti noted that whilst China was a “sold investment story”, it was still difficult for foreign firms to navigate, and issues about moving money out of the country persisted. A new law coming to force later this year is promising to change that, however – but the Chinese onshore market came second to last.

The only region that the Chinese onshore market beat was the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), an Indian government project. The Indian onshore markets, however, were highly rated by the traders in Acuiti’s survey.

Some 75% of traders were planning to get involved in Asian markets, the highest in the world. The Americas, primarily Brazil and Mexico, were the next most desirable markets, whilst the Middle East was the least popular, with only around 15% of traders having a plan for the region.

Expanding geographically has become harder for traders in recent years. “Both time to entry and cost of new connectivity is increasing for most firms,” the report said, and traders were placing increased focus on latency in choosing a new strategy, even when latency wasn’t part of their strategies.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Bohan Group
Multi-Asset Execution Trader
Bohan Group
Singapore
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

ESG jobs in Singapore pay better than you think

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse bankers invited to apply for their jobs. Title inflation in the Big Four

5 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship
Financial

Top banker's talented daughter doesn't have an internship

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank
Financial

BNP Paribas might actually be Europe’s best investment bank

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe
Financial

Goldman Sachs' job cuts a reminder that MDs in Milan not safe

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.