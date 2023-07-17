Ex-Credit Suisse trader's hedge fund hires top Deutsche trader

Last time we wrote about Ardacan Celebi, it was 2018, he was 30 years old, and he was making a ton of money as a comparatively junior trader on Deutsche Bank's credit desk in London. Five years later, Celebi is five years older and five years richer, and he's just left Deutsche for a hedge fund.

Celebi's hedge fund of choice isn't one of the multistrategy funds on a relentless hiring spree this year. He's gone for something a little more provincial: Arini, the hedge fund founded by another impressive young credit trader - Hamza Lemssouguer, the former credit trading wunderkind from Credit Suisse.

Lemssouguer founded Arini, which is named after parrots, in 2021 and has been building out his team this year. Other recruits this year include: head of compliance James Wilson, who came from Jacob Rees Mogg's Somerset Capital and CLO portfolio manager (PM) Evangeline Lim from Pinebridge Investments. In July, he hired James Howard, Credit Suisse's former head of fixed income investor products.

Although multistrategy funds are often popular for their pod-based pass-through model which doesn't involve netting profits and losses across the firm, and does mean that individual PMs are paid according to their own performance, multistrategy funds can be unpopular due to their tendency to churn staff.

By comparison, well-run single manager firms can be a more gentle option.

Lemssouguer and Celebi have a few things in common. They're both credit traders, both French and both in their early 30s. This presumably contributed to the lure of Arini versus a Millennium or Point72.

