Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Goldman Sachs MD behind Apple Card quit for eBay

by Alex McMurray
5 July 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MD behind Apple Card quit for eBay

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman Sachs is in talks to offload its big consumer effort, the Apple Card, to American Express. This would bring an unceremonious end to one of Goldman's consumer passion projects.

As Goldman's consumer aspirations dwindle, one of the biggest names behind the Apple Card, managing director and head of lending Abhinav Anand, has left banking altogether. He joins eCommerce stalwart eBay as its global head of payment products and risk.

In his most recent role at Goldman, Anand says he managed PnL for all lending products, overseeing areas such as product management, CX and partnership management.  

Anand has spent much of his career working in teams providing commercial products. He joined Goldman as an MD in 2015 having previously been the chief model risk officer at payments and lending provider Discover Financial Services. His background however is in software engineering and machine learning, and was previously manager of data science at West Asset Management.

Working initially in strategy and analytics for Goldman's consumer business, Anand moved to the personal loans team in 2017 where he spent the bulk of his Goldman Sachs career. In 2020, he became the chief risk officer of the consumer business and Apple Card. He says he "co-managed the Apple relationship" and "launched new product features for Apple Card."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Gu
    Guy123
    6 July 2023

    He didn’t quit. He got laid off in January just like the rest of the Marcus team.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Miryco Consultants Ltd
Head of Technology Risk (Cloud Specialist)
Miryco Consultants Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
IT Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
If '6 elite engineers' built Threads, can most devs go home?

If '6 elite engineers' built Threads, can most devs go home?

The boutique bank still adding MDs and juniors

The boutique bank still adding MDs and juniors

Deutsche Bank has some holes in its US credit trading team

Deutsche Bank has some holes in its US credit trading team

The JPMorgan associate-founded fintech hiring banking alumni

The JPMorgan associate-founded fintech hiring banking alumni

Deutsche Bank's new capital markets head on 7.45am starts

Deutsche Bank's new capital markets head on 7.45am starts

Related articles

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays
Technology

Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"
Technology

Standard Chartered MD loves the coding language of "outsiders"

6 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"
Technology

US Quants: "It's an American? He's not going to be any good"

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Ex-Morgan Stanley engineer gloats on WFH in South of France
Technology

Ex-Morgan Stanley engineer gloats on WFH in South of France

4 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.