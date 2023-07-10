The Singapore hedge fund recruiting like crazy

Dymon Asia Capital might be based in Singapore, but the hedge fund has spread itself quite comfortably all across Asia.

Bloomberg reported last week that the fund is opening an office in Mumbai – and it appears it’s already added a portfolio manager, Ajit Motwani, to its roster in the city. Motwani was a fund manager for the Hong Kong-based Pinpoint asset management for four years before joining Dymon.

As Bloomberg noted, Dymon had hired some 24 portfolio managers over the past year, doubling the total at the fund to around 45, most recently Jaewon Yu from Goldman Sachs.

Although the 24 portfolio managers Bloomberg mentioned get all the attention (of course), the fund has also picked up behind-the-scenes staff, including Xinhao Liu in Singapore, a veteran risk specialist with 14 years of experience (including, most recently, nearly seven years with Credit Suisse in the city).

It’s also hired Kosuke Matsumoto and Daisuke Suga this year, in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively. Whilst Matsumoto is a portfolio manager and Suga is a mere “sub-portfolio manager”, both started their careers on Tokyo’s finance scene and are graduates of Keio University in the city – but Tokyo chief Tiachi Kamimura is a alumnus of the University of Tokyo, one of our top 100 finance universities in the world.

Dymon seems to be committed to its lean approach. The only job it appears to be advertising for is a junior portfolio manger/analyst in Hong Kong or Singapore, its two main offices (it also has a presence in Malaysia, Tokyo, and India recently).

The fund was started by Danny Yong and Keith Tan in 2008. Yong was a Citadel MD once upon a time before foraying into the world of hedge funds, whilst Tan was a director at Abax Global Capital, a Hong Kong hedge fund.

