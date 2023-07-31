Discover your dream Career
1
Financial

Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns

by Sarah Butcher
31 July 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund boss criticised for facetious use of pronouns

A partner at Balyasny Asset Management does not appear to be a fan of specifying pronouns to clarify your gender. 

Jeffrey Runnfeldt, the San Francisco-based head of global equities at the fund, describes himself as "He/Haw" on LinkedIn. 

While the cowboy reference is in keeping with Runnfeldt's vernacular elsewhere on the site (he is known to say "dang"), it could also be perceived as offensive by some people in the LGBTQ community. "This is both absurd and insensitive," said one source in the hedge fund industry.

Balyasny declined to comment. 

Runnfeldt joined Balyasny from Citadel in 2021. Most hedge funds are trying to diversify their employees. Balyasny appointed an inaugural director of diversity and inclusion in 2020. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
  • To
    Tom Wambsgans
    1 August 2023

    Is this really that big a deal? I'd understand if he misgendered someone but this is clearly a harmless joke (that also happens to communicate his pronouns... two birds one stone)

