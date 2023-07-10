Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

by Sarah Butcher
10 July 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley: bankers' travails

The season of banks' second quarter results is nearly upon us, starting with JPMorgan, Citi and Wells Fargo this Friday. For investment bankers, it will mostly not be pretty. But for M&A bankers especially, it could be very ugly. 

Dick Bove, the veteran US banking analyst, says M&A bankers at leading American banks have had a truly terrible second quarter. He thinks year-on-year revenues in M&A at leading US investment banks were down 54% year-on-year in Q2. At universal banks, he thinks they were down 60%. 

Bove says some banks' M&A bankers did better than others (Goldman Sachs, Bank of America), but no M&A bankers did well. 

How is it, then, that M&A bankers have been making ebullient statements about their pipelines? This is partly because it's in M&A bankers' DNA to do this, but also because things genuinely are better than they were a few months' ago. Bove's quarter-on-quarter charts are looking far more promising, particularly at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. M&A bankers there will be hoping that the recent recovery will be sufficient to create a stay of execution. JPMorgan's M&A bankers might have a harder time selling this story.

Away from M&A, Bove says US equity capital markets (ECM) bankers had the finest time in the second quarter. US debt capital markets (DCM) bankers focused on high yield issuance had the second finest. But you probably didn't want to be a banker working on leveraged loans or debt capital markets in Asia. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Joshua Gresham on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Related articles

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD
Financial

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.
Financial

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund
Financial

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists
Financial

Morning Coffee: 61-year-old Citi banker with $19m pay still not ready to retire; Goldman Sachs bankers no longer career monogamists

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.