New York fintech with $275k salaries hires top engineer from Lyft

New York based financial infrastructure fintech Ramp may be on an engineering hiring spree. They have 19 open listings in tech and product, from staff to graduate levels. And this week they've added a senior engineer from ride-share company Lyft.

Jean-Pierre Simard joins the fintech as a principal software engineer, having spent the last five and a half as a staff engineer at the California based firm. He isn't moving to New York for the role, however; it's a remote position, with Simard being based in Montreal. While at Lyft, his focus was on mobile app development, and he "co-authored two novel patents" during his tenure.

Lyft engineers make up a small but vital part of Ramp's senior engineering team. Pablo Meier joined the fintech in 2019 as a founding engineer from Lyft focused on payments. Jeff Hurray spent eight months at B2B fintech Plaid first after leaving Lyft. Joining as a staff engineer last May, he has received two promotions and is now a director of engineering.

Ramp are known to be great payers in fintech, but how do they compare to Lyft? On Levels.fyi, staff engineers at Lyft reported salaries between $210k and $255k. Staff engineer job listings at Ramp have a salary range of $233.8k to $275k.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)