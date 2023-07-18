Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

New York fintech with $275k salaries hires top engineer from Lyft

by Alex McMurray
18 July 2023
2 minute read
New York fintech with $275k salaries hires top engineer from Lyft

New York based financial infrastructure fintech Ramp may be on an engineering hiring spree. They have 19 open listings in tech and product, from staff to graduate levels. And  this week they've added a senior engineer from ride-share company Lyft.

Jean-Pierre Simard joins the fintech as a principal software engineer, having spent the last five and a half as a staff engineer at the California based firm. He isn't moving to New York for the role, however; it's a remote position, with Simard being based in Montreal. While at Lyft, his focus was on mobile app development, and he "co-authored two novel patents" during his tenure.

Lyft engineers make up a small but vital part of Ramp's senior engineering team. Pablo Meier joined the fintech in 2019 as a founding engineer from Lyft focused on payments. Jeff Hurray spent eight months at B2B fintech Plaid first after leaving Lyft. Joining as a staff engineer last May, he has received two promotions and is now a director of engineering.

Ramp are known to be great payers in fintech, but how do they compare to Lyft? On Levels.fyi, staff engineers at Lyft reported salaries between $210k and $255k. Staff engineer job listings at Ramp have a salary range of $233.8k to $275k.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Lion Global Investors Ltd
Research Analyst – US & Europe Equities
Lion Global Investors Ltd
Singapore
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, FAMILY OFFICE
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
Hong Kong
Principle Partners
Investment Analyst - Equities
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

Goldman Sachs: revelations from an unusual ex-MD

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

No bank is good at everything. ⁠Except JPMorgan and Goldman.

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

BNP Paribas' head of GBP trading quietly quit for a hedge fund

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

Related articles

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk
Fintech

The ex-HSBC MD that wants crypto to be more like his FX desk

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK
Fintech

The London fintech paying more in Singapore than the UK

4 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?
Fintech

Are Robinhood employees more valuable than Stripe's?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What is working in fintech like, really?
Fintech

What is working in fintech like, really?

3 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.