Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Rothschild is hiring banking, private equity MDs in London and California

by Zeno Toulon
25 July 2023
Rothschild is hiring banking, private equity MDs in London and California

Rothschild’s job cuts might have picked up the pace in the last few weeks, but that’s not stopping it from adding experienced bankers when it gets the opportunity. Just in the last few weeks, we’ve seen two Managing Directors (MDs) join the boutique in both Europe and the Americas.

Philippe Noël joined the bank in London, from the software and technology-focused Torch Partners, which he joined in just 2021 from Lazard (where he spent nearly 15 years). At Rotschild, he’ll be an MD in the telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) team, focusing on software and services.

Steve Marks, meanwhile, joined Rothschild in San Francisco with the private equity team, known as Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP). He was with Serent Capital, a private equity fund also based in San Francisco before that as a principal. At Rothschild, Marks is working in the software, data, healthcare, and tech services.

Rothschild is a bit of a whirlpool at the moment, with the aforementioned cuts not deterring it much from adding bankers since they began. That being said, most of the cuts seem to be targeting juniors – from analysts to directors – whilst the new additions are MDs. Make of that what you will.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
