Fintech Adyen hiked pay during its hiring spree

Publicly traded payments giant Adyen is not having a good day. After the addition of 551 people resulted in profits missing expectations, its shares fell 20%. But the new employees still seem to be getting a pretty good deal.

Dutch-based Adyen now employs 3,883 people and paid them a total of €247.3m in wages and salaries the first half of 2023, an average of €65k per head for the six-month period. By comparison, Adyen's smaller workforce earned an average of €52k each last year.

Adyen is being hit by wage inflation, at an exalted rate of 25%.

Why is this? Most of the headcount increase, around 300 hires, have joined at Adyen's Amsterdam HQ. High paying regions like New York and San Francisco only saw minor headcount increases, of just 14 and 26 employees respectively.

Adyen is continuing to hire; there are over 200 job listings open on its site. Adyen has placed an emphasis on tech hiring in the past, however technical jobs make up only about a quarter of open listings.

