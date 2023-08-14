Bank of America quant MD quits for AI tech consultancy

AI jobs in banks are heating up, with numerous job listings popping up, but banks aren't the only place in finance an AI expert can work. After decades in banking split across top US banks, a quant MD has taken up a new job leading AI solutions at a capital markets consultancy firm.

Mark Clement has resurfaced at Prospect 33 as its global head of AI client solutions. He actually joined in May in a non-executive director capacity, but has evolved into his new role.

Clement was previously a managing director for quantitative operations at Bank of America where he spent 17 years, was global head of the middle office for EMEA and had a primary focus on both automation and data science. He also spent eight and a half years as a VP split across JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, where he also held global operations head roles.

Clement claims to have a knack for problem-solving. At JPMorgan, he claims to have "transformed a team which was over-worked, under-resourced and falling behind on key deliverables via tactical hires, training and motivation." At Goldman, he claims to have "repaired a broken relationship between front and back-office."

Prospect 33's data hiring is quite sparse at present, however. There is one opening for a data scientist in Kenya, as well as a 13-week internship in Atlanta.

