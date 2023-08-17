Apollo's Atlas venture just hired a Credit Suisse tech MD

It's not just Credit Suisse securitization professionals who are being given a new least of life at Atlas Partners, the securitized credit origination business owned by Apollo. Credit Suisse technology people are being revivified there too.

Aaron Lipeles, a former New York-based managing director and global head of enterprise analytics at Credit Suisse, joined Atlas this month as chief technology officer (CTO), based in NYC.

Run by Jay Kim, the former head of credit at Credit Suisse, Atlas spun out of the Swiss bank before its demise, taking many of its securitized product origination professionals with it. Most of them joined earlier in the year, but as we noted a few weeks ago, there are signs that Atlas is still selectively picking over the Credit Suisse husk.

Alongside Lipeles, other recent recruits include Ahmet Goral, a former Credit Suisse software engineer and Chris Sawyer, a former Credit Suisse VP in product control.

There are signs that Atlas lets people work remotely - Sawyer seems to be based in North Carolina. There are signs, too, that hiring will continue - Atlas hired itself a head of 'talent strategy' in July.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by pure julia on Unsplash