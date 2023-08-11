The top paying UK fintech is quietly growing a stacked tech team

London based digibank Monzo is, according to levels.fyi, the highest paying UK fintech unicorn for software engineers and just about makes our top 20 fintechs overall. With that kind of purchasing power they've been able to bring in top engineering talent en masse, from a wide variety of sources in 2023.

Monzo has a penchant for fast risers from FAANG. In July, it hired Mariane Bacha from Amazon and Kelvin Zhang from Google. The former is a 2017 graduate who became a software development manager at Amazon within two years of joining. The latter, who graduated in 2021, rose within one year to a fourth level engineer.

It also likes hiring CTOs of smaller companies. Richard Scarrott, CTO of beloved (and now defunct) online skate shop ParadeWorld, joined in April. Mike Herron, who joined in May, was formerly founder and CTO of video game infrastructure startup ChilliConnect, which was acquired by industry giant Unity.

Top engineers from rival fintechs, insurtechs and healthtechs have joined in 2023 too. Zaid Lahham who joined in February was in infrastructure lead for soon to be publicly traded fintech Smart Pension. Stuart Dallas joined in June and was the lead platform architect of patient monitoring healthtech Oxehealth. Daniele Bottillo, a senior android engineer that joined in May, developed and launched the app for insurtech unicorn Marshmallow.

Monzo isn't done yet, either. It has 22 openings across engineering, data and product, with most being senior roles. This is more roles than Revolut, which is not only around thrice Monzo's size in headcount, but also intending to grow further in 2023.

