Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Credit Suisse MD is going to Santander actually, not Mizuho

by Zeno Toulon
17 August 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse MD is going to Santander actually, not Mizuho

“If the world is against the truth, then I am against the world,” is a pretty dramatic thing to say about everyone thinking that a Managing Director (MD) went to one particular bank when he actually went to another, but the words are pertinent.

Nevin Bhatia, who joined Santander in New York earlier today, is that MD. Bhatia was a 17-year veteran of Credit Suisse, and was last seen in the Swiss bank's debt capital markets team. He was made an MD in the bank’s 2019 class. 

Curiously, Bhatia was (incorrectly) reported by a number of outlets, including Bloomberg, to be leaving Credit Suisse for Mizuho. The reasons for his ending up at Santander are not clear, and Bhatia didn't respond to a request for comment. Mizuho declined to comment.

Santander seems like a pretty cool place to work nowadays, strip club trips aside. Its corporate and investment bank has done pretty well this year, and the bank has clearly stated its intent to be "one of the leading investment banks in Europe,” as well as continuing “to accelerate business in the US." It’s also been happily hiring around the world, picking whole teams from the remains of Credit Suisse 

AUTHORZeno Toulon
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
