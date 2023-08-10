Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google

by Alex McMurray
10 August 2023
2 minute read
Stripe's tech hiring spree includes Microsoft, Twitter and Google
Vlad Chernis (left), and Shay Kaylan (right)

Stripe, one of the highest paying fintechs, is still hiring heavily. A number of engineers and tech program managers have announced that they're joining the payments giant, and most of them have one thing in common. They're joining the fintech from a background in FAANG. 

Stripe's recent recruits include 'casual gamer' Shay Kalyan, who's been working for Microsoft's XBox team since 2019 after completing an internship there while studying. Kaylan joins Stripe's local payment method servicing team as a software engineer, a role that typically pays $459k (on average).

Stripe also hired Vlad Chernis, who worked for Apple and Google before joining the website formerly known as Twitter. He spent six years at what is now X, split in two between a brief stint at tech solutions firm Grio. After a brief career break (starting before Musk took the reins), he resurfaced at automation fintech Tally before quitting for Stripe. 

Some of the tech hires have more old-school backgrounds. Ellen McErlean joins as a program manager for tech compliance from Google, but prior to that she spent five years at KPMG. Perhaps the most interesting is machine learning engineer Fergus Or, who began as an actuarial assistant before transitioning to quantitative development and machine learning. He was most recently at AI powered resource management platform Mosaic.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Deutsche Bank
Market Risk and Valuations Risk Manager
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank Group Strategic Analytics (GSA) Quantitative Strat - Control Strats
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, FAMILY OFFICE
Recruitment Intelligence Consultants Limited
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

Related articles

The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates
Fintech

The $5.8bn New York fintech hiring Goldman Sachs associates

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?
Fintech

Who is Starling Bank hiring for its new Manchester office?

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech
Fintech

Ex-Allianz partner joins metaverse gaming fintech

30 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers
Fintech

Moving from TradFi to DeFi? How to spot the dangers

29 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.