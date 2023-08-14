Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Quant trading firm paying $354k a head wants new interns

by Alex McMurray
14 August 2023
2 minute read
Quant trading firm paying $354k a head wants new interns

Quant trading firm XTX Markets is one of the top destinations in finance. It pays an average of $354k per head and is well known for making ridiculously high profits and having lavish offices in both New York and London. People aspiring to work there as early in their careers as possible will be happy to know that XTX exploring the creation of a new internship program.

The new internship won't be for undergraduates or even masters students, however. XTX says it's specifically targeting "PhD/postdoc students who have a tentative interest in quant trading but are not yet sure if they want to make the jump." They announced this by opening hiring for a machine learning research director that would be heading the program.

The listing says interns will be joining "in cohorts of 4–5 interns, with each engagement lasting at least 6 months." It also notes that the highest performing interns will join the core quant teams full time upon the internship's completion. 

XTX Markets can be a demanding employer. Its interview process is finalized by an in-person interview conducted by ten interviewees, and full time employees are expected in the office four days out of five per week. Pay is generous, but lower than is on on offer elsewhere. The $354k average figure for XTX pay is for the whole firm, while even interns at Jane Street are thought to earn $23k a month. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Quant Dev/Analyst-hedge fund
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

Why doing pawn is still taboo in the City of London

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

"Legends" are leaving Credit Suisse but clients don't seem to care

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

Standard Chartered hired Credit Suisse's axeman for Singapore

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

When high achieving Asians get lost in banking careers

Related articles

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London
Technology

JPMorgan has a new UK cloud hub, and it's outside London

4 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The engineer leaving Venture Capital to save the planet
Technology

The engineer leaving Venture Capital to save the planet

1 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-Bank of America CTO joins tech consultancy
Technology

Ex-Bank of America CTO joins tech consultancy

1 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?
Technology

UBS to discard 90% of Credit Suisse tech. Are engineers safe?

31 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.