1
Advice

My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

by Garfield Arbuckle
22 September 2023
3 minute read
My experience with banking's "degree apprenticeships"

I wanted to be a programmer. Then I accidentally climbed one of the hardest ladders in finance.

My plan was relatively straightforward, on paper at least: to go to a top university, study computer science, work as a software engineer. Getting top grades at A level made the world (well, the British higher education system, at least) my oyster. I researched and found out about the degree apprenticeships that were offered mostly by investment banks. I applied for them all, and after rounds of interviews and CV submissions, I got into my number one choice.

Don’t think for a second that doing a degree apprenticeships is an “easy” option. Over 4,000 people applied for 28 degree apprenticeship places across the entirety of my bank this year – an acceptance rate less than 0.7%. That’s less than some of the most competitive summer analyst program (1.27%).

The interview process is particularly strenuous. Expect a HireVue interview, as well as three half-hour zoom interviews. JPMorgan has a telephone interview, an assessment center, a group interview, a standard one-to-one interview, and then another (purposefully misleading) HireVue interview. No matter how smart you are, or think you are, there’s a good chance you’ll stumble through that sort of interview process. And you’re competing against more than 140 people per place.

From my own understanding, there’s base pay of roughly £55k ($68k) and a bonus between £10-20k ($12k - $25k), bringing total compensation of a graduate to £65-75k ($80k - $92k). The bank also covers your tuition fees and gives you a £26k ($32k) salary, increasing by £2k annually. You also get promoted to associate quicker than your peers – after a year and a half instead of after three.

And at the end of all that? Well, you graduate with a BSc degree, have four years of part-time experience as an engineer, and a graduate offer to return to the firm as a full-time software engineering analyst. You’re also in a much better position financially than other 18-year-olds, and you secure a career at a top firm earlier on than anyone else in the industry.

Garfield Arbuckle is a pseudonym.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORGarfield Arbuckle Insider Comment
1 comments
  • Jo
    JohnRichards89
    22 September 2023

    GS' apprenticeship program undoubtedly carries prestige. That said, given London's cost of living and the demands of such a role, a starting salary nearer to £45k would seem more appropriate, especially when juxtaposed with intern remuneration.

