Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

Ducera Partners may be a smallish boutique firm, but it has big aspirations and a big reputation when it comes to pay (and, yes, also when it comes to working hours). The new place where Ducera people will be working hard for some of the finest pay in finance is San Francisco.

Bloomberg reported today that Ducera hired Christopher Grubb from Greenhill to lead its M&A business and open its new San Francisco office.

Sources at Ducera tell us the firm now plans to hire between 10-20 people for its SF operation and to build out its M&A business under Grubb.

Historically, Ducera has been best known for its work on complex restructuring situations.

In the recent bonus round, it's understood to have paid its first year analysts around $220k, including salary and bonus.

As Grubb hires for his new team, his natural hunting ground is likely to be his previous employer. After amassing $270m of debt that matures in 2024, Greenhill sold itself to Mizuho at a bargain price in May. There have been various subsequent defections, including that of a team who went to Guggenheim in London.

