Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

by Sarah Butcher
5 September 2023
2 minute read
Boutique bank paying 22-year-olds $220k hiring up to 20 people here

Ducera Partners may be a smallish boutique firm, but it has big aspirations and a big reputation when it comes to pay (and, yes, also when it comes to working hours). The new place where Ducera people will be working hard for some of the finest pay in finance is San Francisco.

Bloomberg reported today that Ducera hired Christopher Grubb from Greenhill to lead its M&A business and open its new San Francisco office. 

Sources at Ducera tell us the firm now plans to hire between 10-20 people for its SF operation and to build out its M&A business under Grubb.

Historically, Ducera has been best known for its work on complex restructuring situations. 

In the recent bonus round, it's understood to have paid its first year analysts around $220k, including salary and bonus. 

As Grubb hires for his new team, his natural hunting ground is likely to be his previous employer. After amassing $270m of debt that matures in 2024, Greenhill sold itself to Mizuho at a bargain price in May. There have been various subsequent defections, including that of a team who went to Guggenheim in London. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Edgworth Partners
European Private Equity Fund - Tech and Healthcare - Investment Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: Bank CEOs optimistic about deals, pessimistic about revenues. The latest hot hires are geopolitical experts with connections

Morning Coffee: Bank CEOs optimistic about deals, pessimistic about revenues. The latest hot hires are geopolitical experts with connections

"I worked in equity research & would never move to investor relations"

"I worked in equity research & would never move to investor relations"

Are banks spending too much money on data science?

Are banks spending too much money on data science?

The Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley bankers too fussy to find jobs

The Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley bankers too fussy to find jobs

Electronic trading salaries are much higher outside banking

Electronic trading salaries are much higher outside banking

Related articles

The elite boutique paying $220k to first year banking analysts
Financial

The elite boutique paying $220k to first year banking analysts

9 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"I worked in equity research & would never move to investor relations"
Financial

"I worked in equity research & would never move to investor relations"

12 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley bankers too fussy to find jobs
Financial

The Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley bankers too fussy to find jobs

12 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs' ex-head of front office strats joined Balyasny
Financial

Goldman Sachs' ex-head of front office strats joined Balyasny

12 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.