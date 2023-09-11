Discover your dream Career
Evercore’s London juniors aren’t paid that well. Bosses are, though

by Zeno Toulon
11 September 2023
Evercore’s London juniors aren’t paid that well. Bosses are, though
Awfully fat cat, don't you think?

Evercore’s results for 2022 were published a while ago in New York, but it’s taken its London branch a little bit longer to tell the world how its year went.

The boutique investment bank runs a number of subsidiaries out of London. The bulk of its people are part of Evercore Group Services Limited, which has 315 employees – two thirds of which are full-fledged “professional staff”, rather than “administrative staff”. Across those 315 people, the average pay (including bonuses) in 2022 was £104k ($129k). That’s… Pretty bad. Shockingly bad.

For context, when we covered Evercore’s worldwide H1 results for 2023, we found that the bank was on track to pay $628k per head this year. Whilst that’s a good bit of loot, it’s down on the $801k it paid per head in 2022 and way down on the $948k it paid per head in 2021.

Luckily, another of its subsidiaries enjoyed bigger paydays. Evercore Partners International, an LLP, had 17 staff on its payroll – 15 “professional”, and two “administrative”. These 17 people were paid "wages and salaries" of £755k ($947k) on average. That’s more on par with what we’d expect from Evercore.

That’s not all, though. Evercore also pays 53 “members” at Evercore Partners International, a UK legal term for legal partnership members, a total of £59m – or around £1.1m ($1.4m) per head - listed as "remuneration paid under an employment contract". That seems to be separate to its wages and salaries. There’s also a huge £198m ($248m) “available for discretionary division among members.”  

All in all, Evercore in London seems... generous if you're a partner and predictably less generous if you're not. 

How does Evercore's junior pay compare? Financial News reported last year that Evercore pays salaries of £70k for entry-level analysts, £80k for second-year analysts, and £90k for third-years in London. That doesn't include bonuses, though. Our salary and bonus guide says that analysts in investment banking in London earn an average salary and bonus of around £76k ($96k) while associates receive £119k ($149k). 

AUTHORZeno Toulon
