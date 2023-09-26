Banking internships and graduate programs: Where to apply for 2024
It’s time, students!
Investment banking internships have opened at pretty much every major bank for 2024. Now is the time to apply.
If you're a first-year students you need to apply to spring internships.
Second-year students, you need to apply for summer analyst programs or off-cycle internships.
Third year students, some banks are also now hiring for their graduate (analyst) programs, but only if they have places that weren't filled by last year's interns.
Our investment banking recruitment process article has the details of what to expect.
Here’s our comprehensive list of investment bank graduate programs and internships. We've provided the application deadlines where they're given.
Goldman Sachs student programs 2024
Goldman Sachs has a certain allure. Sure, it might not be what it used to be, but it’s still an extraordinarily prestigious place to work. As a consequence, there’s more people than just you who wants to work there – 300 people per place, in fact.
Spring programs
Summer programs
Summer Analyst Program, Americas
Analyst programs
JPMorgan student programs 2024
JPMorgan is a cool place to work. It’s also probably the safest – it’s the world most systematically important bank, according to the G20’s financial stability board, says Reuters. Its investment bank is also one of the biggest in the world, working on some of the biggest deals.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Investment banking analyst program, worldwide
Markets analyst program, worldwide
Risk management analyst program, worldwide
Audit analyst program, worldwide
Operations analyst program, worldwide
Analyst programs
Markets analyst program, worldwide – 31st October
Risk management analyst program, worldwide – 26th November
Audit analyst program, worldwide – 27th November
Morgan Stanley student programs 2024
Morgan Stanley might have cut a bunch of jobs earlier this year, but don’t let that dissuade you. It’s got top tier investment banking and equities trading teams, ahead of nearly any other rival.
Spring programs
Early Insight program, New York – 14th November
Summer programs
Investment banking analyst, London – 12th November
Global markets analyst, London – 12th November
Sales & trading analyst, London – 12th November
Equity research analyst, London – 14th November
Fixed income research analyst, London – 14th November
Public finance analyst, New York – 30th September
Analyst programs
None, currently.
Bank of America student programs 2024
Bank of America is going through a pretty big purple patch at the moment. Whilst other banks are fighting painful revenue falls and struggling to get through a month without announcing new cuts, BofA has managed to keep revenues somewhat buoyant and avoided big job cuts.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Global Markets Securitized Products summer analyst, London – 5th November
Chief Operating Office summer analyst, London – 5th November
Transaction services summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global Research summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global Capital Markets (ECM, DCM, LevFin) summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global Capital Markets (DCM) summer analyst, London – 5th November
Enterprise Credit (GM Credit) summer analyst, London – 5th November
Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, London – 5th November
Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, Paris – 5th November
Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, Frankfurt – 5th November
Enterprise Credit (GCIB Credit) summer analyst, Dublin – 5th November
Investment Banking summer analyst, London – 5th November
Investment Banking summer analyst, Milan – 5th November
Investment Banking summer analyst, Frankfurt – 5th November
Global banking Sales & Trading summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global banking Sales & Trading summer analyst, Paris – 5th November
Quantitative Finance summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global Market Sustainable Finance summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global Market Sustainable Finance summer analyst, Paris – 5th November
Sustainable Banking Solutions summer analyst, London – 5th November
Global Markets Sales & Trading rotational summer analyst, New York – 2nd November
Global Markets Sales & Trading rotational sophomore summer analyst, Americas – 2nd February
Global Markets Sustainable Finance sophomore summer analyst, New York – 2nd February
Enterprise Credit summer analyst, Americas – 16th November
Commodities summer analyst, Houston – 2nd February
Global Markets Public Sector Banking summer analyst, Americas – 2nd November
Analyst programs
None, currently.
Citi student programs 2024
Citi is relatively new to investment banking compared to some of the other banks on the list, but it’s a strong contender. It’s very geographically diversified, backed by a very strong balance sheet, and focused on growth markets.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Investment Banking summer analyst, London – rolling basis
Markets summer analyst, London – rolling basis
Capital markets summer analyst, London – rolling basis
Financing & Securitization summer analyst, London
Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory summer analyst, New York – rolling basis
Analyst programs
None, currently.
Barclays student programs 2024
Barclays is the biggest investment bank outside of the United States in terms of global revenue, according to market intelligence provider Dealogic – and arguably the only truly global investment bank outside of North America (until UBS ate Credit Suisse, at least).
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Quantitative Analytics summer analyst, New York
Compliance summer analyst, New York
Credit Research summer analyst, London
Equity Research summer analyst, London
Sales, Trading, Structuring summer analyst, London
Banking summer analyst, London
Capital Markets summer analyst, London
Audit summer analyst, New York
Banking summer analyst, New York
Banking summer analyst, San Francisco
Banking summer analyst, Chicago
Banking summer analyst, Houston
Banking summer analyst, Los Angeles
Banking summer analyst, Singapore
Credit Research summer analyst, New York
Credit Research summer analyst, Singapore
Equity Research summer analyst, New York
Analyst programs
Quantitative Analytics analyst program, New York
Public Finance analyst program, New York
Deutsche Bank student programs 2024
Deutsche Bank quit its equity trading business back in 2019, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fighting fit outfit to join. It’s been one of the big hirers in 2023, benefitting from the slew of Credit Suisse people that have been released from the enlarged UBS chimera. That’s a big double-edged sword – if investment banking revenues roar back to life, Deutsche is well placed to take advantage.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Fixed Income & Currencies internship, London
Fixed Income & Currencies internship, New York
Fixed Income & Currencies program, Singapore
Fixed Income & Currencies program, Hong Kong
Fixed Income & Currencies program, Frankfurt
Analyst programs
Fixed Income & Currencies program, London
Sales, Trading, and Structuring program, Frankfurt
Fixed Income & Currencies program, New York
UBS student programs 2024
There’s fewer more exciting places to be in finance right now than UBS (unless you’re ex-Credit Suisse, but that’s a story for a different day). The bank was a stalwart investment banking house before the merger, as was Credit Suisse – and the two combined are now on track to be among the biggest in the world based on revenues.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Global Research internship, London
Asset Management internship, London
Global Markets internship, London
Wealth Management internship, London
Internal Audit summer internship, London
Risk Control summer internship, London
Global Banking summer internship, London
Group Treasury summer internship, London
Technology summer internship, London
Real Estate & Private Markets summer analyst, Americas
Equity Research summer analyst, New York
Wealth Management summer analyst, New York
Sales & Trading summer analyst, New York
Global Market sophomore program, New York
Quantitative Trading summer analyst, New York
Analyst programs
Operations graduate talent program, London
Risk Control graduate talent program, London
Finance graduate talent program, London
Internal Audit graduate talent program, London
Group Treasury graduate talent program, London
HSBC student programs 2024
HSBC is, quite frankly, a colossus. It’s the biggest bank in Europe (and one of the biggest in the world) based on both assets and market capitalization. It’s also very international, and especially focused on Asia – a much faster-growing and dynamic market than Europe. It’s still got a weighty presence in the USA, however.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Global banking internship; HK, SG, UK
Markets internship; HK, SG, UK, USA
Global research internship, Hong Kong
Analyst programs
Global banking graduate program; HK, SG, USA
Markets graduate program; HK, SG, USA
Global research internship, HK & USA
BNP Paribas student programs 2024
BNP Paribas announced over a year ago that it intended to be Europe’s top investment bank, and a lot of people laughed. Well, they’re not laughing anymore. The bank has put its money where its mouth is in a major way, and is now the 4th biggest bank in EMEA and 9th biggest globally.
Spring programs
Open Sophomore Opportunity Summit, Virtual
Summer programs
Analyst programs
Graduate global banking, London
Société Générale student programs 2024
Société Générale, usually called SocGen, was for a long time the sick man of Europe(an banking). There were inklings that that might change with new CEO Slawomir Krupa, but that fire has more or less burnt out. Krupa had a chance to prove the world wrong and show SocGen’s new direction at its annual investor day but was cagey on details for the bank’s transformation. The question you need to ask yourself as a prospective intern is if you trust Krupa, former SocGen investment banking chief, to turn the bank into a powerhouse.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
Global markets summer program, London – 5th November
Global banking and advisory summer program, London – 5th November
Investment banking summer program, New York
Investment banking summer program, Chicago
Investment banking summer program, Houston
Global markets summer program, New York
Risk management summer program, New York
Operations summer program, New York
Global markets summer program, Chicago
Operations summer program, Chicago
Analyst programs
None, currently.
Standard Chartered student programs 2024
Standard Chartered is similar to HSBC in the sense that it’s a British bank that’s deeply concerned with Asia. It’s different in the sense that, whilst HSBC has a substantial presence in the UK, Standard Charted has barely any. The bank’s revenues and profits overwhelmingly come from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Spring programs
None, currently.
Summer programs
A number across London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others.
Analyst programs
A number across London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, and others.
Boutique bank student programs 2024
Boutique banks are interesting places to be in 2024. They’ve had mixed results, and that means their bankers have had mixed fates. Working a boutique is not for the faint of heart – the hours are harder than at big banks, but they also pay better - it’s very much a case of “only the brave”. They’re also a lot harder to get in to, so good luck. You’ll need it.
Spring programs
Rothschild – 2024 global advisory spring insight, London
Rothschild – 2024 global advisory women’s spring insight, London
Summer programs
Evercore – 2024 wealth management summer internship, New York
Lazard – 2024 sales & marketing summer internship, London
Lazard – 2024 equity research summer internship, London
Lazard – 2024 institutional client group summer internship, New York
Jefferies – 2024 equities sales & trading summer internship, Hong Kong
Jefferies – 2024 equities research summer internship, Hong Kong
Jefferies – 2024 investment banking internship, Frankfurt
Jefferies – 2024 investment banking summer internship, Hong Kong
Jefferies - 2024 investment banking summer internship, Singapore
Rothschild – 2024 arrowpoint advisory summer internship, London
Rothschild – 2024 equity market solutions summer internship, London
Rothschild – 2024 global advisory summer internship, London
PWP – 2024 advisory summer internship, London & Munich
PJT – 2024 second advisory summer internship, London
PJT – 2024 strategic advisory & restructuring summer internship, London
Moelis – 2024 investment banking summer internship, London
Analyst programs
Jefferies – 2024 investment banking analyst program, Hong Kong
Jefferies – 2024 equity sales & trading analyst program, Hong Kong
Jefferies – 2024 equities research graduate program, Hong Kong
Jefferies – 2024 investment banking analyst program, Singapore
Rothschild – 2024 investment banking internship, London
Rothschild – 2024 global advisory graduate program, London
Moelis – 2024 investment banking analyst program, London
