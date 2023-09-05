German banker in London heads to Korean investment bank

People move to new banks (or outside of banking) all the time. Big banks, small banks, European banks, Asian banks, American banks. Sometimes they even move to Korean banks.

So it goes if you’re Daniel Ritter, that is. Ritter joined NH Investments and Securities, one of Korea’s largest financial services firms, in London earlier this week to be its head of European Leveraged Finance (LevFin) and head of DACH debt and equity.

Ritter left Jefferies for the opportunity. He spent nearly 5 years with the bank and its LevFin team, 3 of them as a director – which might lend a clue as to why a big promotion, even to an unorthodox destination, might have been so desirable.

NH Investments and Securities is pretty new to the London scene. Its office in the city was founded in just 2016 – its first office in Europe, and only in second outside of Asia after its New York office, which was founded in 1992. By our count, the firm's presence in both cities is quite small.

