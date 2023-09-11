Stripe hires Meta's payments head to run a top AI team

Stripe has ramped up its senior hiring in recent months and has added one more to its growing list. Stripe Identity, its machine learning powered identity verification product, has been without a leader since head of engineering Rob Daly left last August, but it's just found a new head of engineering from Meta's payments division.

Michi Kono joins Stripe in New York after three and a half years at Meta, where he was head of engineering for the FAANG firm's global payment processing team. Prior to that, he spent almost five years at Capital One as a senior director of software engineering.

Kono has quite a bit of experience in fintech already, particularly eCommerce. He was a VP of engineering for Payvment, a now defunct platform that operated via Facebook, but left to found and act as CTO for his own platform Splurgy, used by companies such as Blizzard and Ubisoft. The latter was primarily written in Ruby, the language of choice for Stripe's tech stack.

Stripe is already hiring for the identity team. A full stack engineer operating either remotely or from the San Francisco or Seattle offices can earn a salary of up to $212.5k.

