Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze and it was good

by Zeno Toulon
17 October 2023
3 minute read
Bank of America broke its hiring freeze and it was good

Bank of America had a pretty good Q1 and a damn decent Q2 this year. Today was its Q3 results day - so how did it do?

Pretty well, actually. BofA said today that its sales and trading revenues year-to-date are at their highest for over a decade, and that its third quarter equities trading revenues were at their highest level ever. It also had zero loss making days over the quarter. 

BofA's fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC) traders looked particularly impressive. FICC revenues at the firm rose 18% year-on-year in the first nine months. At Goldman Sachs, they fell 16%. At both JPMorgan and Citi, FICC revenues were flat. BofA clearly increased FICC market share, particularly in credit and mortgage products trading, which had a strong Q3. 

What's behind BofA's the improvements? It might have something to do with the fact that - despite having a well-publicized hiring freeze, it's been doing some big recruiting under head of markets Jim DeMare. The bank has declared it wants to be a "top three player" in European trading. It's doubled the size of the currency and commodities salesforce working with corporate clients in the past two years and hired 50% more staff across EMEA sales and trading. The expansion is alluded to in today's results, where BofA refers to “investments in the business, including people and technology.”  

BofA's investment bankers, who haven't benefited from an equal influx of new recruits, have had a more varied year. Equity capital markets (ECM) revenues are on a tear and up 50% year-to-date, compared to a 10% decline at Goldman. M&A revenues at BofA were down a mere 13% in the first nine months, compared to declines of 30% at Citi and GS. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
Analyst/Associate - Direct Lending Portfolio Management
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
My investment banking mentor was a sociopath

My investment banking mentor was a sociopath

C++ is removing a Java feature that nobody knew it had

C++ is removing a Java feature that nobody knew it had

Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech startup

Sorry, but work-life balance is not better in a fintech startup

The HireVue questions European banks are asking worldwide

The HireVue questions European banks are asking worldwide

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers
Financial

Morning Coffee: Everything you know about this Goldman Sachs banker is wrong. The new banking heroes are lawyers

3 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone
Financial

Singapore fund founded by Blackstone MD hiring from Blackstone

2 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Apollo plans to pay its partners in a more volatile way. Barclays not cutting much in Asia after all
Financial

Morning Coffee: Apollo plans to pay its partners in a more volatile way. Barclays not cutting much in Asia after all

2 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Private credit fund paying $713k average is hiring hundreds
Financial

Private credit fund paying $713k average is hiring hundreds

1 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.