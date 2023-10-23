Citi said goodbye to the tech MD it hired from Goldman Sachs

Moe Matar, the ex-Goldman Sachs managing director hired by Citi three years ago, is understood to have departed. We don't know why and Citi isn't commenting, but we have it on good authority that Matar has left the building.

Matar was Citi's global head of cloud. He joined in September 2020 at the height of the cloud computing hiring frenzy and was based in New York Citi. It's not clear who will be running cloud at Citi in Moe's absence.

Before his brief-ish sojourn at Citi, Matar spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs, where he rose from being a software engineer to become the head of engineering for the consumer and lending team at Marcus, and the CTO for Apple Card for nearly three years between 2017 and 2020. The Apple CTO role seems to have coincided with complaints about excessive working hours at Marcus amidst the push to deliver 'Project Cookie', Goldman's code name for the Apple credit card partnership.

It's not clear whether Matar has left as part of Citi's cuts or whether he's simply floated away for a new cloud role. Would Moe have fared any better if he'd stayed at Goldman Sachs and kept working on technology for Marcus? Maybe not. Last time we looked, Goldman Marcus managing directors (MDs) were jumping to JPMorgan in an effort to avoid the cuts at Goldman too.

Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash