$11.25bn fintech hires Revolut & Palantir alumni for top tech jobs

Rippling, a startup that initially specialized in HR tech, has been muscling its way into the fintech sector for some time now. It's added spend management systems and payroll infrastructure while looking to fintech for its technology staff. Its newest hire comes from London fintech giant Revolut.

Darrell Flinn joins Rippling in Ireland as its director of security, trust and risk. Flinn spent over three years at Revolut where he was head of information security and technology for the Irish payments division, before becoming global information security special projects officer. He reported to CISO Philip Edwards, under whom the fintech had a reported $20m stolen from it by hackers exploiting software.

Flinn left the fintech in March, around the same time that Revolut had its widely publicized accounting error and Rippling raised $500m in a funding round to combat the SVB collapse. Since then, he's been working as a private information security consultant.

He's not the only high profile tech hire this month. Last week, Rippling brought in engineering manager Jonathan Hong from compensation analysis fintech Pave in California. He was a senior engineering manager there, but the bulk of his career, nearly nine years, was spent at highly valued technology company Palantir, where he was the commercial technical lead of Apollo.

Rippling is also a top paying fintech; according to levels.fyi, the average total compensation engineers in the US received was $377k. The top compensation figure reported at the company in 2023 was $585k, with a $285k salary for an engineer with nine years of experience in Seattle. As for Revolut and Palantir, they're far less regarded for their pay and more so for their cultures. However, those cultures couldn't be more different; one is infamously hard-working while the other has been called a "colony of artists" by its CEO.

