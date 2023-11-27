Discover your dream Career

Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

by Zeno Toulon
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse APAC risk chief decamps to British asset manager

Credit Suisse risk team has been a bit of a revolving door since the start of this year, but since the bank merged with cross-town rival UBS, that revolving door has turned into a bit of a one-way street out. And the latest leaver has been in Southeast Asia.

Ho-Loon Kong was named APAC chief risk officer, based in Singapore, for British asset management firm abrdn (formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen).

Kong was at Credit Suisse for nearly 5 years in Singapore as a managing director, first as chief compliance officer for Singapore, Southeast Asia, and India before being named head of regulatory relations for the entirety of APAC. He was at Bank of America for a decade in the city before that.

Former Credit Suisse people – those that haven’t been adopted by UBS, at least – have been pretty popular with all sorts of employers, including other investment banks and private credit firms. An asset manager like abrdn joining in on the (hiring) fun shouldn’t be too surprising.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
