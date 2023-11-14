Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Why did female chairwomen tolerate the FDIC's terrible culture?"

by William Lawson
8 hours ago
3 minute read
"Why did female chairwomen tolerate the FDIC's terrible culture?"

When you hear of people vomiting in elevators, urinating from buildings and sending photos of their genitals, you usually think of old school banks or brokerage firms. Imagine my surprise, therefore, to find that it's not a bank where employees are accused of such behavior, but of the FDIC, the banking regulator, which asks its employees to adhere to 'highest ethical and professional standards.'

Needless to say, those employees also receive ethics training. And yet their behavior seems worse than that at many of the firms they regulate. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

The revelations raise particular questions about the role of Sheila Bair, the former chair of the FDIC and Republican legislative aide. Bair was chair of the FDIC during the financial crisis from 2006 to 2011. It's not clear whether the culture described by the Wall Street Journal took root during Bair's tenure, or whether it's evolved under subsequent chair-people. While the current FDIC chair is a man (Martin Gruenberg), another woman (Jelena McWilliams) had the role for four years from 2018-2022. Gruenberg has now ordered an investigation. 

The presence of women at a senior level is curious. Why did these women allow such a male-dominated, bad-boy culture to persist and grow, driving out women and keeping them from attaining full professional responsibilities? This is a question that the investigation will hopefully answer. 

In the meantime, this is a reminder that internal cultural norms persist well beyond a few female faces at a senior level.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

William Lawson is the pseudonym of a veteran banker on Wall Street 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORWilliam Lawson Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Project Manager/IT Business Analyst – Risk Technology
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Strachan Clark
Multiple Senior Investment Analyst Roles - Tier-1 Hedge Funds in Hong Kong
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
BNY Mellon
Quality Control Lead Analyst, AML/Prevention/KYC
BNY Mellon
Manchester, United Kingdom
Project Manager
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

Citadel Securities poached UBS's top credit trading technologist

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role

High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers

High frequency trading interns aren't getting job offers

"Why did female chairwomen tolerate the FDIC's terrible culture?"

"Why did female chairwomen tolerate the FDIC's terrible culture?"

Citadel's Ken Griffin is just one of the guys

Citadel's Ken Griffin is just one of the guys

Related articles

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role
Financial

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citadel's Ken Griffin is just one of the guys
Financial

Citadel's Ken Griffin is just one of the guys

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Vomiting in elevators, urinating off roofs: the worst employer in finance. Michael Klein's unlikely return
Financial

Morning Coffee: Vomiting in elevators, urinating off roofs: the worst employer in finance. Michael Klein's unlikely return

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund managers aren't nepotistic, they just like to hire their children
Financial

Hedge fund managers aren't nepotistic, they just like to hire their children

13 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.