Financial

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role

by Zeno Toulon
5 hours ago
If you’re a risk professional with 20 years of experience across four cities in three continents, you might expect your next job to take you a bit further than your favorite lunch spot – but sometimes it doesn’t.

Adarsh Rai joined Standard Chartered to be the bank’s global head of conduct and control for client coverage, based in Singapore. He was previously Citi’s APAC head of conduct risk & supervision for markets and securities services (MSS), also based in Singapore.

He moved to the bank (and city) in 2021 from HSBC in Hong Kong. His latest move is a lot more convenient in terms of commuting – Standard Chartered’s Singapore HQ is just two blocks down from Citi’s.

Standard Chartered is an interesting place to be at the moment – especially in Singapore. Its presence in the city (as well as Hong Kong) is the driving force behind the majority of the bank’s underlying profit. Despite that, it’s in the middle of a $1.3bn cost cutting program for which it picked up Warren Young, the Credit Suisse axman who was in charge of the investment bank’s ultimately doomed effort to save itself over a year ago.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
