Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
UBS decided it wants all these Credit Suisse bankers in New York after all

If you work for Credit Suisse and you haven't had a job offer from UBS, then it's not too late. People are still moving across, even now. 

In New York, a new chunk of people seem to have been plucked out of the Credit Suisse carcass, some of them managing directors whom Credit Suisse promoted relatively recently.

They include:

Kyle Stage, an MD in Credit Suisse's logistics and transportation team, who has just moved into a similar role at UBS

Gabe Menendez, Credit Suisse's head of liability management, who just arrived at UBS in the same role.

Paul Diomampo, an executive director in healthcare investment banking

David Kostel, Credit Suisse's global head of healthcare banking, now UBS's co-head of coverage 

Ryan Beaupré, a Credit Suisse retail and consumer banking MD, who's joined UBS in a similar role

Thomas Churton, the former COO for banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse, who's now UBS's chief of staff

Christopher Murphy, an MD in debt capital markets 

Bob McMinn, a longstanding Credit Suisse MD who's joined UBS as a vice chairman in debt capital markets 

Ajit Dogra, a consumer and retail products banker, who joined as an MD 

Executive directors like Varun Mishra, Jacobo Rios, Eren Tiryakioglu. 

UBS isn't commenting but all seem to have been confirmed in their new seats in the past week. Some of those who moved like Ramzi Issa (the new head of global structured credit and sustainable products) and had been flagged before. Others are a revelation. 

They seem to be happy in their new situations. Writing on LinkedIn, Tiryakioglu declared that," It’s been a long and hard journey with lots of ups and downs to get to this point, but I’m happy and proud to have a new and stable “home” full of possibilities!"

It's not clear whether UBS is still picking over the Credit Suisse remains and whether others may yet be rescued too. Insiders point out that it's still early days. Many of those moving to UBS in New York might once have hoped to be part of Michael Klein's now defunct 'super boutique.' Klein himself is launching a new investment bank focused on sports and entertainment instead. His momentary lieutenant David Miller recently joined Santander. Plenty of others are still on the Credit Suisse shelf and will presumably be hoping to catch the eye of UBS, or somewhere else, in the New Year.

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
