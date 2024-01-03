Portfolio manager quits Hong Kong hedge fund for quant fund in Singapore

Quant fund Squarepoint Capital hasn't waited long to make hiring moves in the new year. It's brought in a pair of buy side quants with sell side experience, both of whom spent time at Deutsche Bank.

Most notably, Squarepoint hired Romain Colas as a quant researcher from Ovata Capital, a Hong Kong based hedge fund founded by a group of former Bluecrest traders. He was a portfolio manager at its HQ for two years, but his new role sees him move to Singapore.

The bulk of his career was spent in investment banks. He began as a Credit Suisse prop trading analyst, then rose to director roles at JPMorgan and Citi. His last banking role was APAC head of stocks derivatives trading at Deutsche Bank.

Elsewhere in London, Squarepoint hired another Deutsche Bank alum, Nicolas Landon, as a fixed income quant researcher. He spent five years as a FIC desk strat at Deutsche Bank before leaving in mid-2021 to join multistrat hedge fund Millennium.

Squarepoint is continuing to hire in both locations. It has 22 job listings available in Singapore and 35 in London. Both are advertising roles for senior and entry level quants.

