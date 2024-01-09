Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

by Alex McMurray
17 minutes ago
2 minute read
Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

Long non-competes for quants in hedge funds and trading firms are standard, but Citadel and Citadel Securities have a reputation for keeping people out the market at the longer end of the range. Accordingly, after almost two years of waiting, a quantitative researcher from Citadel Securities, has resurfaced at a high frequency trading in Singapore.

Zhenkai Lu joins Tower Research Capital as an on-site quantitative researcher. Lu joined Citadel Securities as a researcher in 2017 and left again in May 2022. Since May 2022, he says he's been on gardening leave. 

Lu spent the bulk of his tenure in Dublin, working on European and US markets, but moved to Australia for the last year of his employment to work on the Hong Kong single stock option market. 

It's not clear what Lu did while he was out of the market. Pierre Bost, a former PM for Eisler Capital, resigned in July and spent six months as a "kitesurfing apprentice", which was apparently his "penance" for doing so. He also resurfaced recently, at hedge fund Balyasny in London.

Citadel Securities declined to comment.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Robert Half Japan
Marketing Manager - CMS Product
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Sales Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Senior SRE - Bilingual engineer
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Technical Solutions Consultant
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Technical Project Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Account Representative - (Data Software)
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Top Articles
Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

The 15 new fintech unicorns of 2023 and who they hired last year

The 15 new fintech unicorns of 2023 and who they hired last year

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

Related articles

A top UBS technologist is resigning. He's not joining Citadel
Technology

A top UBS technologist is resigning. He's not joining Citadel

8 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Java's popularity is plummeting. Should you be worried?
Technology

Java's popularity is plummeting. Should you be worried?

5 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays AI platform director makes consultancy switch
Technology

Barclays AI platform director makes consultancy switch

4 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Portfolio manager quits Hong Kong hedge fund for quant fund in Singapore
Technology

Portfolio manager quits Hong Kong hedge fund for quant fund in Singapore

3 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.