Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

by Hugh Murphy
5 hours ago
2 minute read
"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

My wife is a managing director at a British investment bank. She has had a long and successful career in finance and is privately happy to admit that she has benefitted from the push to increase diversity in the senior ranks following an emphasis on gender equality since 2014. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Now, though, she's ready to move on. My wife would like to take early retirement from her banking job, but she is finding it very difficult to do so.

It seems that the very same dynamic that enabled my wife to thrive in banking has returned to make our lives challenging. The bank won't allow her to resign because she's a woman and because it wants to increase diversity in its managing director rank. Senior male colleagues, however, are being invited to take early retirement and receiving generous payouts.

It's a great shame. Women are finding themselves stuck in banking. Men, are not.

Hugh Murphy is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORHugh Murphy Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Robert Half Japan
Sales Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Marketing Manager - CMS Product
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Technical Solutions Consultant
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Senior SRE - Bilingual engineer
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Technical Project Manager
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Robert Half Japan
Account Representative - (Data Software)
Robert Half Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Top Articles
Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

Citadel Securities quant resurfaces at HFT firm in Singapore, 21 months after leaving

The 15 new fintech unicorns of 2023 and who they hired last year

The 15 new fintech unicorns of 2023 and who they hired last year

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

"My wife's urge to leave her banking job is being thwarted by the bank"

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

Related articles

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023
Financial

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds
Financial

Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds
Financial

Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Not every banker is confident about finding a new job
Financial

Not every banker is confident about finding a new job

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.